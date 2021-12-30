Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have spoken amid growing alarm over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine, a simmering crisis that has become further complicated in recent days as the Kremlin has stepped up its calls for security guarantees and test fired hypersonic missiles to underscore its demands.

Putin's foreign affairs adviser said on Thursday that Biden reaffirmed the US threat of new sanctions against Russia in case of an escalation or invasion, to which Putin responded with a warning of his own that such a US move could lead to a complete rupture of ties.

"It would be a colossal mistake that would entail grave consequences," said Yuri Ushakov. He added that Putin told Biden that Russia would act as the US would if offensive weapons were deployed near American borders.

Biden warned Putin of a robust US response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, and said "de-escalation" was needed for a diplomatic solution to the standoff to take shape, the White House said.

During a 50-minute call with the Russian leader, Biden "made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Putin requested Thursday's call, the second between the leaders this month, ahead of scheduled talks between senior US and Russian officials set for January 10 in Geneva.

White House officials said that the call began at 3:35 pm EST and lasted 50 minutes.

Russia has made clear it wants a written commitment that Ukraine will never be allowed to join NATO and that the alliance's military equipment will not be positioned in former Soviet states, demands that the Biden administration has made clear are non-starters.

The White House said Biden told Putin that a diplomatic path remains open even as the Russians have moved an estimated 100,000 troops toward Ukraine and Kremlin officials have turned up the volume on its demands for new guarantees from the US and NATO.

Those demands are to be discussed during the talks in Geneva, but it remains unclear what, if anything, Biden would be willing to offer Putin in exchange for defusing the crisis.

Security proposal contents

Draft security documents Moscow submitted demand that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

The US and its allies have refused to offer Russia the kind of guarantees on Ukraine that Putin wants, citing NATO’s principle that membership is open to any qualifying country. They agreed, however, to hold talks with Russia to discuss its concerns.