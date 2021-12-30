On display at the Vienna Museum, the art exhibit “Auf Linie”, or "Vienna Falls in Line - the Politics of Art under National Socialism", is the result of four years of research on 3,000 artists under the Nazi regime.

The curators, Ingrid Holzschuh and Sabine Plakolm-Forsthuber, have undertaken this effort to reconcile Austria, a country that considers itself a victim of Nazi Germany, with its dark past.

Following the Nazi annexation of Austria in 1938, known as the “Anschluss”, over 65,000 people from Austria’s Jewish population were killed, making the country an accomplice in the Holocaust.

"Since the late '80s a big change of mood has taken hold... a big process of reflection has taken place," historian Gerhard Baumgartner, head of the Documentation Centre of Austrian Resistance, said.

"There is a great need to come to terms with history. There are still many gaps, and these gaps have to be closed," curator Holzschuh says.

The exhibition provides insights into the cultural aspects of the Reich by displaying paintings, sculptures, pottery, and even textiles, along with biographical details of the pro-Nazi artists behind the artworks.

"This can't be like other exhibitions in the classical sense... it had to be broken up," Holzschuh added.

In the wake of Austria’s annexation, the Nazi regime intervened in the country’s cultural affairs as per the Gleichschaltung (Nazification) process.

The regime dissolved Austria’s artistic associations by force, and gathered all artistic endeavours under the Reich Chamber of Fine Arts, which was a branch of the Reich Culture Chamber.

Membership to the chamber was an obligation for artists to resume their work professionally.

The curators relied on the membership files of around 3,000 artists to prepare the exhibit, which “provides insight into the political power structures, processes, networks, and artistic attitudes of the Nazi regime, the actors, and their artworks,” according to the museum.