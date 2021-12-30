TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkiye begins rollout of domestic Covid-19 vaccine Turkovac
The vaccine has begun to be administered at city hospitals across the country and it could be received as a booster shot.
Turkiye begins rollout of domestic Covid-19 vaccine Turkovac
Turkiye's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has urged citizens to get their booster shots. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
December 30, 2021

Turkiye has begun administering its domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine, Turkovac, at hospitals across the country.

The landmark vaccine’s rollout started on Thursday across the country’s signature city hospitals. 

It was developed in collaboration with Erciyes University in the Kayseri province and the Health Ministry's Health Institutes of Turkiye (TUSEB).

The country has already administered more than 130 million doses of vaccines using shots developed by China's Sinovac and by Pfizer/BioNTech. It also began administering booster shots.

Daily coronavirus cases jumped beyond 30,000 this week for the first time since October. New infections surged 30 percent on Monday and jumped further to beyond 36,000 on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since April 29.

With Turkovac, Turkiye joined the ranks of only nine countries that can produce a Covid-19 vaccine.

Turkiye announced last week that the indigenous Turkovac vaccine had been authorised for emergency use.

READ MORE: Turkiye’s homegrown Covid-19 vaccine approved for emergency use

RECOMMENDED

Vaccine confidence 

Mehmet Ali Kizildag, whose first vaccination was Turkovac, said he was looking forward to getting the indigenous vaccine.

"We waited until today because we have a lot of trust in our Turkish doctors," Kizildag, 40, explained, adding, "Thank God we got our vaccine today."[if !supportLineBreakNewLine]

Omer Lutfi Kiziloglak, 56, who chose Turkovac as a booster shot after getting two doses of the BioNTech vaccine, said he had been waiting for the indigenous vaccine for a long time.

"Because it's local, we have trust in it. Even though there are other vaccines available, I would recommend this to everyone," he added.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Wednesday said that it was possible to receive the booster shot with the domestic vaccine.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also vowed to make the vaccine available globally, saying it will be used to benefit all of humanity.

READ MORE:Turkey names homemade Covid-19 jab Turkovac – latest updates

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian