Anti-coup protests in Sudan turn deadly again as security forces open fire
Security forces shot dead four protesters in anti-coup demonstrations in Omdurman as tens of thousands of people rallied across the country to protest the October military coup.
Anti-coup protests were also reported in Madani, south of the capital, and the cities of Kassala and Port Sudan in the east. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
December 30, 2021

Four Sudanese have been shot dead after security forces opened fire on a protest against the October 25 coup in the city of Omdurman.

"We call on doctors to come to the Arbain hospital in Omdurman because the putschists are using live rounds against protesters and preventing ambulances from reaching them," the pro-democracy Doctors' Committee said late on Thursday.

Their plea was posted on social media accounts of Sudanese living abroad as authorities had severed domestic and international phone lines.

Web monitoring group NetBlocks said mobile internet services were also cut.

Saudi television Al-Arabiya said several of its journalists had been wounded in an attack by security forces on its Khartoum office.

Nevertheless, tens of thousands of protesters braved tear gas chanting "no to military rule" as they marched in rallies in several part of Sudan demanding a transition to a civilian government.

READ MORE: Thousands march across Sudan for civilian rule despite tight security

'Revolution continues'

Earlier in the day, demonstrators reached within a few hundred metres (yards) of the presidential palace, the headquarters of top General Abdel Fattah al Burhan who seized power on October 25.

Troops, police and paramilitary units launched multiple tear gas canisters into the crowd.

"The revolution continues," protesters shouted, beating drums and waving flags.

Security forces deployed in strength across the capital, using shipping containers to block the Nile bridges that connect the capital with Omdurman and other suburbs.

Witnesses reported similar anti-coup protests in Wad Madani, south of the capital, and the cities of Kassala and Port Sudan in the east.

Burhan, who held civilian leader Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok effectively under house arrest for weeks, reinstated him on November 21 under a deal promising elections for July 2023.

Protesters said the deal had simply given a cloak of legitimacy to the generals, whom they accuse of trying to reproduce the former regime of president Omar al Bashir, toppled in 2019 following mass protests.

Over 14 million people, a third of Sudan's population, will need humanitarian aid next year, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the highest level for a decade.

READ MORE:Gunmen loot UN food warehouse in Sudan's Darfur

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
