BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
China Evergrande shares fall after missing new coupon payments
The fate of Evergrande and other indebted Chinese property companies has gripped financial markets in recent months amid fears of knock-on effects.
China Evergrande shares fall after missing new coupon payments
Evergrande has more than $300 billion in liabilities and is scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
December 30, 2021

Shares of China Evergrande Group have tumbled after the embattled real estate developer did not pay offshore coupons due earlier this week.

Evergrande, whose $19 billion in international bonds are in cross-default as of Thursdayafter missing a deadline to pay coupons earlier this month, had new coupon payments worth $255 million due on Tuesday for its June 2023 and 2025 notes.

Some bondholders holding the two bonds have not yet received the coupons, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter. Both the payments have a 30-day grace period.

By late Thursday morning, Evergrande's shares were down 10.30 percent on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

READ MORE: Debt-crippled Chinese property giant Evergande defaults for first time

READ MORE: World economic output to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time

RECOMMENDED

No sign of payment

Bloomberg News reported earlier that the due date passed with no sign of payment by the property developer.

Evergrande's Thursday decline wiped out gains from earlier this week, when the market cheered the initial progress made by the firm in resuming construction work.

Company Chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with fewer than 10,000 in each of the previous three months.

The fate of Evergrande and other indebted Chinese property companies has gripped financial markets in recent months amid fears of knock-on effects, with Beijing repeatedly seeking to reassure investors.

READ MORE: How the Chinese Evergrande crisis affects global markets

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage