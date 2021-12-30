WORLD
2 MIN READ
Massive flooding in Brazil leaves thousands destitute, death toll rises
Some 630,000 people in the northeast Brazil are affected by the floods amid the heaviest December rainfall in the Bahia state in 32 years.
Massive flooding in Brazil leaves thousands destitute, death toll rises
In some parts of the state, help only comes from boats and helicopters as floods blocked or damaged 44 state highways. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
December 30, 2021

The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Brazil’s northeastern state of Bahia has risen to 24, with around 630,000 people affected by the natural disaster.

Announcing the death toll on Wednesday, the local Civil Defense and Protection Observatory also said in a statement that the number of injured has reached 434 due to the continuous rains since November.

It noted that more than 37,000 people have lost their homes and nearly 54,000 have been evacuated.

In addition, 141 cities have been affected in the state, which is home to over 15 million people, the statement said, adding 132 cities declared a state of emergency.

Some 37 cities in southern Bahia were completely submerged as a result of the flooding.

READ MORE:Brazil official likens flooding in over 100 cities to 'bombardment'

READ MORE:Brazil evacuates residents as dams burst in northeast

RECOMMENDED

Record rainfall

Authorities say it has been the heaviest December rainfall in Bahia in 32 years. In some towns, a month's worth of rain fell in a matter of hours.

While the waters are receding in some areas, leaving behind mountains of rubbish, in others the risk is increasing due to the opening of floodgates.

Firefighters in Bahia say at least 10 dams are at risk of collapsing as waters rise in several rivers.

Inhabitants of the areas most at risk have been urged to evacuate.

Meteorologists fear that in the next few days heavy rainfall could reach far more populous states such as Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro or Sao Paulo.

READ MORE: Heavy rains displace thousands in northeast Brazil

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage