A Sudanese gold mine collapsed on Wednesday, leaving 38 people dead, the second incident at the same mine this year. In January, another accident killed five miners.

Oddly, the collapse took place in a closed mine, according to authorities

Dire economic conditions are pushing people, like villagers in Fuja, located in West Kordofan, to dig in mines without adequate safety conditions in place.

“When you say gold mining, this gives the wrong picture of the modern deep industrial mining that goes into deep wells like South Africa and Australia or open-pit mining, which covers a large area [using surface mining techniques],” says Suliman Baldo, a Sudanese scholar and a human rights activist.

“But in Sudan, most of the mining is done by artisanal miners, that is to say that ordinary citizens are operating in different areas of the country to extract gold,” Baldo tells TRT World.

The collapsed mine was one of these sorts of operations.

It’s estimated that nearly two million Sudanese work as artisanal miners across the country, out of a total population of 44 million, responsible for about 80 percent of the North African state’s gold production. However, Baldo thinks that artisanal mining might make up a bigger share of the total production, around 95 percent.

Artisanal miners usually dig deep trenches, following a particular vein of gold and their route goes horizontally and down. “They keep digging without any safety measures without reinforcing the site with wood or other measures that would prevent them collapsing,” Baldo says. Their experience helps them identify different veins of gold in the rock mass, he says.

“Once these trenches go beyond 20 metres of depth, they become very dangerous,” Baldo says. As a result, mines like the one in Fuja collapse, which happens every year, he says.

There are no real efforts from Sudanese Ministry of Mining to enforce the country’s Mining Law, which bans artisanal miners from digging trenches beyond certain depths, according to Baldo.

While Sudan has the second biggest gold reserves across Africa, it’s still one of the poorest countries on the continent - so what happens to that wealth?

Some die, some get richer

While many artisanal miners continue to die in “wells” dug by hand, some people like Mohamed Hamdan “Hemeti” Dagalo, one of the country’s most powerful generals, seem to be getting richer by “processing” the mineral and selling tonnes of gold bars to countries like the UAE.

“I’m not the first man to have gold mines. It’s true, we have gold mines, and there’s nothing preventing us from working in gold,” a confident Hemeti said in 2019 during a BBC interview.

While it’s true that there is no real force which can prevent him from operating mines, the only problem appears to be the fact that Hemeti is not a private entrepreneur looking for opportunities in Sudan’s lucrative gold mine business. Instead, he is the country’s most powerful paramilitary leader, the head of the infamous Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Hemeti’s explosive rise to power also partly explains why he is running gold mines. Hemeti grew up in Sudan’s turbulent Darfur region, which carries much of the country’s gold reserves. He was one of founders of the RSF during the Darfur conflict to suppress the rebellion, and is accused of being responsible for tens of thousands of deaths.

As a kind of reward for his service to Sudan’s former leader, Omar al Bashir, Hemeti was allowed to control Darfur’s Jebel Amer mountain region, which is rich with gold reserves. All of a sudden, Hemeti became one Sudan’s biggest gold mine operators.