In his encyclopedic work Marifetname, 18th century Islamic thinker Ibrahim Hakki Erzurumi outlined certain physical features as indicators of personality, arriving at information about people’s character by relying on their physical appearance.

For example, he defined those who do not have wrinkles on their foreheads as lazy, and those who have rounded noses as cheerful.

Though there is no scientific basis to support these claims, Erzurumi was not on the wrong track. Even if physical features are not direct indicators of personality, they are part of our perception of others, and inevitably influence what we think about people.

Humans are social beings - our understanding of others is crucial to getting through life. Thus, in our effort to make sense of other minds, we begin to consult even the smallest cues available to us from the very first moment we meet someone.

Research shows that we form a first impression of others in less than one tenth of a second by referring to what we first notice and know about them, which is often someone’s face. In fact, scientists have found that human beings develop this tendency as early as 3 years old.

Moreover, first impressions can be persistent due to a primacy effect in perception. Since our first impressions consist of the very first information we learn about others, they influence everything we learn later on.

These initial impressions are not infallible, and can often lead to misjudgements, though at times they can prove to be accurate as well. Either way, being aware of how our first impressions are formed can help us make better judgements of others. So, here are some factors in how we form first impressions according to psychology.

Facial width to height ratio

A 2017 study showed that facial features affect our perceptions of others by showing that the facial width to height ratio (fWHR) had a significant effect on people’s judgements regarding others’ trustworthiness.

Researchers found that faces that were smaller in height were seen as less trustworthy and more aggressive, as well as being perceived as less feminine, for both male and female faces.

On the other hand, faces that were bigger in height were reported as more trustworthy and less aggressive, and also more feminine.

The study also found that wider faces were perceived to be less trustworthy, more aggressive, and less feminine, attributing the opposite qualities to narrower faces.

“Baby-faces”

The expression “baby-faced” has become part of our vocabulary over the years, referring to people who have child-like facial features such as a small nose, big eyes, plump cheeks or a smooth skin.

These facial characteristics prompt others to perceive the baby-faced person as having childlike personality characteristics as well. Baby-faced people are immediately perceived as warm, submissive, innocent and naive.

These types of faces can invoke feelings of compassion and a desire to help in other people, a reflection of what people usually feel when they encounter actual babies.

Attractiveness

Attractiveness has been found to have a halo effect on personality perception, meaning once the mind registers a face as attractive, the pleasant facial appeal of the attractive individual is generalised to their overall personality.