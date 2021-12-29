Several Islamophobic attacks have taken place in France recently amid a government crackdown on mosques under a controversial “anti-separatism” law.

Two mosques were vandalised early on Tuesday in La Mure and Domene in southeast France, according to local media.

When the congregation arrived at the mosque in La Mure, which is run by the Turkish Muslim community, they found that the trash bins in front of the building had been overturned, the mailbox and door handle damaged, and a small Turkish flag pennant was partially burned.

Islamophobic graffiti such as "Muslims are harmful" was written on the wall of the mosque as well. Security forces have launched an investigation into the incident.

In a separate incident, a person believed to be drunk entered a mosque in Domene on the evening of December 27, damaged the place and wrote statements on a tablecloth accusing the imam and the community of inciting terrorism.

The attacker managed to escape from the mosque. The security forces are investigating whether there is a connection between the two attacks.

Islamophobic slurs on town walls

Meanwhile, racist graffiti targeting Muslims was also written on the walls in the center of Chateau-Gontier town in the Pays de la Loire region. One of them read “Islam out of Europe”.