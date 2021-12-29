January 1 is almost upon us. A new year, a new, much improved you is just around the corner. Or is it? Right now, millions, if not billions, of people around the world are busy making New Year resolutions. Many of these people will fail, and fail miserably. The question, though, is why?

Oscar Wilde compared resolutions to “checks that men draw on a bank where they have no account.” In other words, resolutions are built on a foundation of empty words, totally devoid of any actual substance. Our mouths end up writing checks that our bodies and minds simply can’t cash.

Of course, some people make resolutions and stick to them, But they are in the minority.

What are the most common resolutions people make? John Norcross, a professor of psychology at the University of Scranton and an expert in decision making, shared his research findings with TRT World.

“Resolutions,” he said, "run the gamut of self-improvement, but the vast majority concern (1) health, such as losing weight, starting exercise, and stopping smoking, (2) money, such as improving finances and getting a new job, and (3) relationships, directly or indirectly."

Why do so many people make commitments, often in good faith, but fail to actually honour them?

There are many reasons, but one of them involves planning. More specifically, our inability to plan accordingly. Humans are very poor long-term planners, largely because we view our future selves as different people - strangers, if you will. As the author Susannah Locke has noted, “the more you view your future self as a distinct entity from your current self, the more likely you are to put off tasks (like saving for retirement) that will benefit you in the long term.”

We tell ourselves that the ‘me’ of tomorrow will be a stronger, fitter, more responsible person, very different from the ‘me’ of today. One needn’t be a psychologist to see how such thinking can lead a person down a dead-end road. Such thinking - part delusional, part idealistic - is totally devoid of reason. Without a high degree of discipline and brutal honesty in your life, success is not possible.

Amy Morin, a psychotherapist and the editor-in-chief of Verywell Mind, told TRT World that people so often fail because there is a “pressure to create a resolution based on the date of the calendar, rather than a true readiness to change.”

Other people, she added, “declare a resolution without a concrete plan for how they'll make it happen. There's also the tendency to create vague resolutions. Saying you want to be 'happier' or 'healthier' doesn't mean much. How will you measure it or what action will you take to make that happen?”

Can resolutions ever be dangerous? Morin thinks so. “Resolutions can be dangerous in several ways. Someone who decides to quit drinking, might try to stop cold turkey. If they have a physical dependence on alcohol, their resolution could place them at risk of health issues or even death.”

Moreover, she warned, resolutions “can also be dangerous to our mental health. Some people might create nearly impossible goals and then beat themselves up when they don't achieve them. This creates a vicious cycle that can be hard to break.”