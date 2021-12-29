Russia believes that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will get the necessary certification and will eventually start working.

"We don't consider such options and we believe it will be launched in line with the timings, set for certification," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told RBC media on Wednesday when asked if Russia had a "Plan B" in case Nord Stream 2 was not certified.

It is expected that the certification will be completed not earlier than the end of the first half of 2022, he added.

Novak said that Russia hopes no new requirements for the project will be put forward.

Moscow ready to export more