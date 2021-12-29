Lebanese officials have yet to strike an international bailout deal as talks with the International Monetary Fund linger on.

Lebanon's GDP has plummeted from about $55 billion in 2018 to a projected $20.5 billion in 2021, a "brutal contraction" that the World Bank says "is usually associated with conflicts or wars".

Lebanese officials met IMF delegates in early December to discuss "economic policies that will be an integral part of the funding programme that Lebanon could receive," Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami, who is leading Lebanon's IMF negotiation team, told AFP recently.

"We need to prepare, in cooperation with the IMF, a comprehensive economic recovery plan that will be sent to the (IMF's) funding board for approval," Chami said.

What's on the table?

Lebanese officials have agreed that financial sector losses amount to around $69 billion, Chami said.

He said Lebanon could see "concrete results" as soon as January, but warned that the government must "show it is committed to reforms" before any agreement is reached.

Politicians have failed to enact significant reforms to rescue the Mediterranean country, and many blame the ruling class and central bank policies for the crash.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Tuesday that the IMF team would visit the country on January 15.