Hong Kong police have raided the office of an online news outlet after arresting six people for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication.

The six were arrested early on Wednesday under a colonial-era crimes ordinance for conspiracy to publish seditious content, and searches of their residences were under way, police said.

More than 200 officers took part in the search, police said. They had a warrant to seize relevant journalistic materials under a national security law enacted last year.

According to the local South China Morning Post newspaper, police arrested one current and one former editor at Stand News, as well as four former board members including singer and activist Denise Ho and former lawmaker Margaret Ng.

Later on Wednesday, Stand News said it will cease operations.

"Because of the current situation, Stand News will stop operating immediately, and stop updating its website and all social media," the outlet said in a statement on Facebook.

READ MORE: More Tiananmen monuments removed from Hong Kong universities

Crackdown on dissent

Police did not identify those who were arrested.

Early on Wednesday, Stand News posted a video on Facebook of police officers at the home of a deputy editor, Ronson Chan, where they were investigating the alleged crime.

Chan, who is also chair of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, was not arrested but was taken away for questioning, according to the South China Morning Post.