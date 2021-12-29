Turkiye has rescued over 550 refugees and migrants over the last two weeks who were pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces, the country's Coast Guard Command has said.

From December 13-25, "in a total of 52 incidents, 991 irregular migrants [or refugees] and 10 migrant smugglers were apprehended, and 526 irregular migrants pushed back into our territorial waters by Greek assets were rescued," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement also highlighted Turkiye's efforts to prevent irregular migration and illegal activities on a 24/7 basis and to assist anyone in need of help at sea while respecting human rights and both domestic and international law

The command also expressed Turkiye's concern over rising casualties along migration routes due to Greek security forces' pushback policy, forcing irregular migrants and refugees to change course directly to Italy.

Greek officials' unfortunate statements blaming Turkiye show how unserious they are about addressing the situation, it added.

Scores more rescued