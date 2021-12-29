Spain's lower house has approved the minority leftist government's 2022 budget bill in its final reading after lawmakers voted in favour of a small amendment proposed by the Senate, which had held up the final approval by a week.

The amendment vote passed on Tuesday by a resounding majority, automatically leading to the approval of the bill, which has been backed by Catalan separatists ERC and a handful of other small regional parties.

The budget got the final go-ahead after 281 politicians voted in favour of a final amendment and just 62 voted against it.

"Hopefully this will be the prologue to many more agreements," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted shortly after the result was announced. "We will be working on that."

The approval marks the first time Spain has passed two consecutive annual budget bills since 2014, he said in parliament.

Between 2016 and 2020 a fractious parliament prevented any accord on spending plans, meaning the same budget was rolled over year after year.

