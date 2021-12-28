The United States has expressed caution over upbeat comments by Tehran and Moscow about talks in Vienna to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying it was still too soon to say if Tehran had returned to the negotiations with a constructive approach.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said a deal was possible in the near future if other parties showed "good faith" while Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov said a working group was making "indisputable progress" in the eighth round of talks.

Speaking at a telephonic press briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said there was some progress in the last round of talks but it was too soon to tell whether Tehran, in the current round, returned to the table to build on those gains.

"It's really too soon to tell whether Iran has returned with a more constructive approach to this round," Price said. "We are now assessing, in the course of these talks, whether the Iranians came back with an agenda of new issues or preliminary solutions to the ones already presented," Price said.

The original agreement lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its atomic activities.

Donald Trump administration accused Iran of breaching the deal's nuclear restrictions and pulled Washington out of the deal in 2018, a year after he became US president.

'Talks started with good faith'

The latest round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States resumed on Monday in Vienna, with Tehran focused on getting US sanctions lifted again, as they were under the original bargain, despite scant progress on reining in its atomic activities.

Iran refuses to meet US officials directly, meaning other parties to the deal besides the United States and Iran - Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union - must shuttle between the two sides.

The seventh round of talks, the first under Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi, ended 11 days ago after some new Iranian demands were added to a working text.

"The Vienna talks are headed in a good direction," Iranian Minister Amirabdollahian said in comments to reporters broadcast by state media. "We believe that if other parties continue the round of talks which just started with good faith, reaching a good agreement for all parties is possible."

The US delegation, led by Special Envoy Rob Malley, will be in a better position in the coming days to determine whether Iran has to come to the latest round of talks with a "fundamentally different position," Price said.