WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens killed in Sudan gold mine collapse
At least 38 miners were killed in the disaster that took place in the village of Fuja, 700 kilometres south of the capital of Khartoum.
Dozens killed in Sudan gold mine collapse
An official of the state-run Mineral Resources Company in West Kordofan said four people were killed at the same mine in January. / Reuters
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
December 28, 2021

Sudanese authorities have said at least 38 people were killed when a defunct gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province.

The country’s state-run mining company said in a statement the collapse of the closed, non-functioning mine took place in the village of Fuja 700 kilometers (435 miles) south of the capital of Khartoum on Tuesday. 

It said there were also injuries without giving a specific tally.

Local media reported that several shafts collapsed at the Darsaya mine, and that besides the dead at least eight injured people were taken to a local hospital.

READ MORE: Sudan PM Hamdok intends to resign 'within hours'

The mining company posted images on Facebook showing villagers gathering at the site as at least two dredgers worked to find possible survivors and bodies.

RECOMMENDED

Other images showed people preparing tombs to bury the dead.

The company said the mine was not functional but local miners returned to work it after security forces guarding the site left the area. It did not say when the mine stopped working.

Sudan is a major gold producer with numerous mines scattered across the country. In 2020, the East African nation produced 36.6 tons, the second most in the continent, according to official numbers.

READ MORE: Sudan vows to continue anti-coup protests

The transitional government has begun regulating the industry in the past two years amid allegations of gold smuggling. 

Collapses are common in Sudan’s gold mines, where safety standards are not widely in effect.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'