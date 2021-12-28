Paris Hilton has created an island in the online virtual world, dubbed Paris World.

“For me, the metaverse is somewhere that you can do everything you can do in real life in the digital world,” said the US reality TV star Hilton, who worked to create aspects of her globe-trotting life for fans.

She added, “Not everybody gets to experience that, so that’s what we’ve been working together on over the past year, giving them all my inspirations of what I want in that world.”

Visitors can explore digital replicas of her Beverly Hills estate and its dog mansion, stroll a boardwalk inspired by the neon carnival wedding celebration she and husband Carter Reum hosted earlier this year at the Santa Monica Pier in California, and explore the island in a luxury sports car or Sunray yacht.

Like other virtual hangouts, Paris World will collect small payments for purchasing virtual clothing or booking a ride on a jet-ski.

Hilton, 40, joins a clutch of celebrities and brands rushing to embrace the metaverse, a broad term referring to a persistent virtual world.

Metaverse attracting celebrities

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg popularised the term this year he renamed the company to Meta to emphasise the metaverse's central role to the company's future.