Lebanese government's talks with the International Monetary Fund are inching closer to a “final formula” for a draft on an agreement before the end of February.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Tuesday the Cabinet was doing “its homework” ahead of talks with the IMF in mid-January.

An IMF delegation will visit Lebanon again in late January or early February to lay out “the final formula for the agreement with them and then we will announce to the Lebanese where we stand,” Mikati said on Tuesday.

An agreement with the IMF will have to be approved by the government.

Mitaki spoke hours after President Michel Aoun called for an end to the 11-week government deadlock that has undermined state institutions.

Mikati told reporters that he understands the concerns of some Lebanese regarding the port investigation but that there are “constitutional and legal frameworks” in place for dealing with it.

“The judiciary should be distanced from politics,” he said.

Worst economic crisis