Indonesia is sending a boat with dozens of Rohingya refugees into Malaysian waters.

Authorities said on Tuesday that at least 100 mostly women and children aboard a wooden vessel were denied refuge in Indonesia and instead pushed into the neighbouring Southeast Asian country.

The boat was intercepted by Indonesian authorities after it ran into trouble off the coast of the Aceh province.

Despite calls from non-governmental organisations and the United Nations agency for refugees, Indonesian authorities are attempting to send the group back after providing supplies, clothes and fuel, as well as a technician to fix their damaged boat.

"We hope (the supplies) can help the Rohingyas to continue their journey to Malaysia as they planned and intended," Winardy, an Aceh police spokesperson who, like many Indonesians, goes by only one name, told AFP new agency.

"We will monitor them until they reach their destination," he said.

The wooden boat was first sighted two days ago, stranded about 70 nautical miles off the Indonesian coast, according to a local navy commander.

"This is about life and death"

Indonesian authorities have not pushed back Rohingya refugees as strongly as Malaysia or Thailand, instead reluctantly accepting them upon arrival by sea.