My carbon footprint is 14,333 kg of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted into the atmosphere every year.

Without context, this number may not mean much to most, but probably sounds rather high. By 2019 calculations, this footprint is equal to about the same as someone living in Luxembourg and almost 3.3 times the global average. With this context, you now know that I am contributing to climate change at a disproportionately higher rate than the vast majority of people in the world.

Over one-third of my carbon footprint comes from air travel, by far, my largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The other large contributors include driving, the food I eat (lots of meat) and from my household (air conditioning, lights, and water usage).

If I want to bring my carbon footprint down to the global average, I would have to change almost every facet of my life. This, in short, is why the Paris Agreement and the recently concluded COP26 appear so ineffective to many in addressing the climate emergency - it requires deep-rooted change.

The causes of the climate emergency, CO2 and other greenhouse gases, are embedded in every sector of the modern economy. Eliminating enough CO2 from our global carbon footprint (also referred to as climate change mitigation) to avert climate catastrophe will require us to transform the global economic system away from centuries of fossil fuel-based living to a system that has yet to be invented.

Some developing countries, especially those with considerable fossil fuel reserves, see the climate emergency as one not of their own making, and a crisis that may also prevent them from realising the economic benefits derived from developing some of these lucrative resources. Many of these very same countries are massively exposed to climate change impacts.

The risks posed by climate change are gargantuan, but the solutions are not yet apparent. This lack of clarity in the path forward creates a huge hurdle for a solution-oriented, consensus-based process like the Paris Agreement.

So, the questions must be asked, is this the best approach to tackle the climate emergency and can it lead us to acting fast enough to avert the worst of climate change?

There is a precedent: the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, better known as the Montreal Protocol. This landmark multilateral environmental agreement, adopted in 1987, allowed us to slow and eventually reverse the thinning of the ozone layer that increased the risk of skin cancer, cataracts, and a host of agricultural and economic impacts across the globe.