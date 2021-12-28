Chinese web users have blasted billionaire Elon Musk after Beijing said its space station took evasive action to avoid hitting two of his SpaceX satellites.

The social media users blasted Musk and his companies over the incident, with one hashtag racking up 87 million views on Tuesday.

"How ironic that Chinese people buy Tesla, contributing large sums of money so Musk can launch Starlink, and then he [nearly] crashes into China's space station," one user commented.

"Prepare to boycott Tesla," said another, echoing a common response in China to foreign brands perceived to be acting contrary to Beijing's national interests.

Some speculated that Washington would have imposed sanctions if the roles were reversed.

"Why don't we just do what they do?" one wrote.

California-based SpaceX has not responded to a request for comment.

Although Musk is widely admired in China, the reputation of Tesla – which sells tens of thousands of vehicles in the country each month – has faltered this year following a spate of crashes, scandals and data storage concerns.

READ MORE: Is Tesla spying on Chinese military installations?