Libya's parliament has refused to fix a date for presidential elections meant to have taken place last week, leaving question marks over the fate of the poll.

On Monday the parliamentary committee charged with overseeing the election presented a report saying it would be risky to set a new date at this stage.

That was a direct rebuff to the High National Electoral Commission (HNEC) which had suggested holding the vote on January 24.

The parliamentary committee is part of an assembly based in eastern Libya since 2014, reflecting the country's deep divisions.

The committee recommended laying out "a new, realistic and applicable roadmap, with defined stages, rather than fixing new dates and repeating the same errors".

The report, read to members of parliament by committee president Al-Haid al-Sghayer, also suggested setting up a committee to draft a new constitution to replace the one scrapped by dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 1969.

It also called for a reshuffle of the interim government of Abdulhamid Dbeibah, whose mandate was meant to end with Friday's elections.

The parliament has yet to debate the proposals.

Months of disputes