The Omicron variant causes more gloom across the world as New Year celebrations approach.

Monday was a case in point, with several governments considering more restrictions to add to a patchwork of measures and lockdowns already in place around Europe.

The French government and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were assessing the latest data and the need to counter the record numbers of Covid-19 infections with more measures to keep people apart at a time when they so dearly want to be together.

But with indications that Omicron might be a milder variant despite its massive transmissibility, politicians were caught in a bind whether to further spoil yet another party or play safe to make sure health care systems don't collapse.

READ MORE:Omicron ushers in holiday hurt as thousands of flights cancelled

In Belgium, people faced their first real test with several new measures on Monday. Shopping was reduced to maximum two adults, possibly with kids in tow, and movie theaters and concert halls closed at a time when countless families are on vacation together.

Heavy criticism

The calls to close theaters and arts centers came in for especially heavy criticism.

"We need it also for our mental health. It is the only way for people to live experiences, to tell stories. It is of paramount importance for us to be open in these complicated and complex times,” said Michael De Kok, the artistic director of the Flemish Royal Theatre.

Even communal celebrations like New Year's fireworks, that would usually see thousands thronging Brussels for the best views, are off.

Nightclubs are already closed and restaurants and bars need to shut doors at 11 p.m.