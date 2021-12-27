Yasser Al Omari, a 56-year-old Syrian immigrant to Lebanon, saved his money for three years in order to pay a smuggler to take him, his wife, and their three children to Europe.

As a building concierge in Beirut’s Hamra neighbourhood, he makes 500,000 Lebanese Lira per month. In 2019, that was $330.

Now, after an economic crisis that the World Bank has said is one of the worst the world has seen since the 1850s, Yasser’s salary is worth about $20.

The decline of the local currency, and the unlivable conditions that go along with the decline of the lira- including 600 percent inflation and a lack of subsidy on basic goods like fuel and medicine- are just some of the reasons Yasser is desperate to leave Lebanon. Like many of the estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon, returning to Syria is no longer an option, either: for Yasser, his house has been destroyed, and his family has dispersed across both Lebanon and Jordan. For many others, political affiliations and feared retribution by the Assad regime make re-entering Syria out of the question.

But, a rise in anti-Syrian sentiment and crimes in Lebanon make staying a nearly impossible choice, too.

Yasser says it’s his children - ages 17, 15, and 13 - and the hope of a better future for them that makes him sure of his decision to leave.

“I tell them, when we go, we’ll have a better life. They’ll study, and learn the language, and go to college,” he said.

“They are very excited about the idea.”

In November, Yasser had finally saved the required $3,000. The largest chunk of the money came from selling his few pieces of gold, including his wife’s wedding ring.

“I was left with not even one lira,” he says.

He paid the smuggler, who told Yasser to wait for his call. The boat would be departing as soon as enough people had paid.

Yasser waited, and waited. He called the number on the receipt the smuggler had given him. The line had been disconnected.

He inquired with neighbours, who knew nothing of the man Yasser spoke of. The only remaining piece of information Yasser had of the man was that he hailed from Tripoli, about an hour and change drive from Beirut.

In an economic crisis where a tank of gas costs more than Yasser’s monthly salary, a drive to Tripoli is no easy feat. But, Yasser decided, it was the only way he would find the man who he still believed would take him and his family away from nightmarish Lebanon.

He went to Tripoli twice, and on the second occasion found a woman who knew not the smuggler, but stories similar to Yasser’s.

May God have mercy on you and punish such people, she told Yasser.

A new industry

Illegal immigration to and from Lebanon- and the smuggling industry as a whole- is not a new phenomena, with an estimated 500,000 Syrians living without documents in the country. But trafficking to Europe via the Mediterranean has seen a massive uptick since the start of the economic crisis in 2019, when an estimated 500 people smuggler boats bound for Cyprus. Now, the Lebanese navy estimates that number to be between 2,500 and 3,000, and the UNHCR has said it is "deeply concerned by the spike in self-organized movements by boats to Cyprus,” particularly that vulnerable groups like refugees, women, and children are often onboard.

As the conditions in Lebanon continue to worsen, smugglers have found more and more opportunities to prey on increasing desperation.

Khaled, who, for security reasons would not provide TRT World with his surname, runs a trafficking ring from Beirut. He employs young men across the country who offer people like Yasser the opportunity of a new life in Europe.

But, he admits from the beginning, part of the business is ensuring that not everybody gets on the boat to begin with. That’s where a large portion of the profit comes from. When asked how he decides who gets a chance and who gets ripped off, he says, like many things in Lebanon, it’s about who you know.

“Well, if I know them or if they are family friends or coming through… my people, in general, get to make it. I can’t say for others,” he says.