Iraq’s top court has rejected an appeal filed by Iran-backed factions contesting the results of the country's parliamentary elections held in October.

The development on Monday marked another boost for an influential Shia cleric who had been confirmed as the winner of the vote.

The appeal was submitted by Hadi al-Ameri, head of a pro-Iran coalition that lost seats in the October 10 vote.

Final results announced by Iraq’s electoral commission had confirmed Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr secured 73 out of Parliament’s 329 seats.

The results also confirmed that the faction known as the Fatah Alliance, which represents the Shia paramilitary group known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, secured 17 seats — down from 48 in the last elections.

The Federal Supreme Court had not ratified the election results, pending the appeal filed earlier this month by al-Ameri, who heads the Fatah Coalition.

Monday’s verdict read out by Judge Jassim Mohammed rejecting the lawsuit is final and cannot be appealed. The lawsuit had cited alleged technical and legal violations.

