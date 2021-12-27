Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has suspended Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, a day after the two men sparred over long-delayed elections in the troubled Horn of Africa nation.

"The president decided to suspend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption," the office of the president said in a statement on Monday, accusing the premier of interfering with an investigation into a land grabbing case.

Mohamed also ordered the suspension of the country's navy commander who previously accused the prime minister of land grabbing and misuse of public land.

Mohamed has accused Roble of trying to influence a probe into a scandal involving army-owned land after the premier sacked the defence minister and replaced him on Sunday.

"The prime minister has pressurised the minister of defence to divert the investigations of the case relating to the grabbed public land," Monday's statement said.

But Roble hit back, accusing Farmajo of attempting "to take over the office of the prime minister by force (in) a move violating the constitution and the law of the country".

"The prime minister... is committed to not being deterred by anyone in fulfilling his national duties in order to lead the country to elections that pave the way for peaceful power transfer," said the statement released by Roble's office.

Hamstrung elections