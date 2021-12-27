WORLD
2 MIN READ
Japan to auction off 600,000 barrels of oil from national reserves
The industry ministry's decision to sell crude oils is part of a US request to cool mounting oil prices.
Japan to auction off 600,000 barrels of oil from national reserves
The government said that the sale would be done as part of a switch in the composition of the types of oil held in the national reserve. / Reuters
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
December 27, 2021

Japan's industry ministry has said it will hold an auction on February 9 to sell about 100,000 kilolitres, or 628,980 barrels, of crude oil from its national reserve as a part of a US-led coordinated release of oil reserve to cool rising prices.

The supply, to be taken from its Shibushi tank in southwestern Japan, will become available to the winning bidder on March 20 or later, it said in a statement on Monday.

"This is the first round of the planned releases and we will conduct more auctions when we are ready and while we closely watch the international energy markets," an official at the ministry told Reuters news agency.

Japan's government said last month that it would release "a few hundred thousand kilolitres" of oil in response to a US request, and the sale would be done as part of a switch in the composition of the types of oil held in the national reserve.

RECOMMENDED

Drop in prices

Global oil prices have slipped by more than $5 a barrel since the ministry announced the plan late in November, as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant has raised concerns that fuel demand might decrease.

But industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said earlier this month that Japan's oil release plan remained unchanged despite the drop.

The US Department of Energy said earlier this month it will sell 18 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, with offers from companies to purchase it due on January 4, as part of the release aimed at cooling fuel prices.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'