The irony rang out perhaps as loudly as the jingle bells this Christmas day. Marking the Christian festival, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a statesman-like statement, recalling the teachings of Jesus Christ while appealing for harmony among people of all religious faiths.

However, hordes of right-wing Hindu fanatics who form the core of the support base of Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spared no effort in spreading fear and discord that very same day.

From the town of Agra in the north to Mandya in the country’s south, Hindu zealots descended on the streets in droves to disrupt Christmas celebrations and strike terror. They barged into churches and prayer halls and noisily halted congregations. At some places, they assaulted pastors and people who had come to pray. In one particular town, they staged a demonstration chanting slogans against Santa Claus. They dispersed only after setting on fire an effigy of the legendary bearded character known to shower gifts on children the world over.

The hatred on display across India that day was shocking, but not entirely surprising. Modi’s BJP believes in Hindu majoritarianism and wants to convert India into a nation where Hindus enjoy primacy over people of other faiths.

Ever since Modi propelled it to power – first in 2014 and then again in 2019 – the party’s offensive to get Hindus to call the shots in a country whose constitution swears by secularism has gotten louder. The party’s allies and associates, including activists drawn from various outfits aligned with RSS – considered the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP – have also become brazen and bolder.

Emboldening the Hindu zealots are obviously the doublespeak of the BJP leaders, including Modi. For record’s sake, they strike the correct notes and stress the need for cultural amity and religious harmony from time to time.

But alongside the posturing that makes for good optics and burnishes their stature globally, the party top brass also allows the religious hotheads to have a free reign within the country’s boundaries. For them, it makes immense political sense to rally their core support base and keep them primed for political battles.

Crucial state elections are due next year in several states, and BJP hopes to reap electoral dividends by exploiting religious fault lines that have always existed and polarising the electorate further. The simple calculation is that Hindus would vote for BJP that fashions itself as a Hindu nationalist party.

The objective being so obvious, the footsoldiers of the cause for Hindu supremacy are on overdrive. India, consequently, is awash with instances of religious thuggery and bigotry.