Somalia's president and prime minister each have accused the other of holding up ongoing parliamentary elections, in a spat analysts say may distract the government from its fight against the Al Shabaab insurgents.

"The Prime Minister is posing a serious threat to the electoral process and overstepping his mandate," the office of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said in a statement on Sunday.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble's office later put out its own statement saying the president had spent "so much time, energy and finances in frustrating the national elections" and was "derailing the electoral process."

Parliamentary elections began on November 1 and were supposed to be completed by December 24, but one newly elected lawmaker said that as of Saturday only 24 of 275 representatives had been elected.

The United States late on Sunday called for a credible and rapid conclusion to the elections.

READ MORE: Somali president withdraws PM's executive powers in escalating row

Complex electoral process

Newly elected parliamentarian Mohamed Sheikh Mursal said only 24 lawmakers had been confirmed as elected as of Saturday, one day after the process had been due to be completed.

Under Somalia's complex indirect electoral process, regional councils are meant to choose a senate. Clan elders are then meant to pick members of the lower house, which then picks a new president at a date not yet fixed.

In April, factions of the security forces allied to Mohamed and Roble seized areas of the capital, as the prime minister and opposition both opposed a move to extend the president's four-year term by another two years.