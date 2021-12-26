South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a veteran of the struggle against white minority rule, has died aged 90.

Tutu rose to prominence in the 1980s for his strong role in opposing apartheid rule in South Africa, emphasising non-violent protests.

His funeral has been set for January 1.

Following are reactions to his death on Sunday:

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa

"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.

"Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead."

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

"On this morning after Christmas, we are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a true servant of God and of the people, Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa."

"His courage and moral clarity helped inspire our commitment to change American policy toward the repressive Apartheid regime in South Africa."

US vice president Kamala Harris

"Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a fervent, vocal opponent of apartheid and committed champion of human rights. He inspired millions, not just in South Africa, but worldwide to stand with those fighting for freedom and justice."

Nelson Mandela Foundation

"His contributions to struggles against injustice, locally and globally, are matched only by the depth of his thinking about the making of liberator futures for human societies. He was an extraordinary human being. A thinker. A leader. A shepherd."

Vatican telegram

"His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu... Mindful of his service to the gospel through the promotion of racial equality and reconciliation in his native South Africa, his Holiness commends his soul to the loving mercy of Almighty God."

UK's Queen Elizabeth

"I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world. I remember with fondness my meetings with him and his great warmth and humour.

"Archbishop Tutu’s loss will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many people in Great Britain, Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth, where he was held in such high affection and esteem."

UN chief Antonio Guterres

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu - a towering global figure for peace & justice, voice of the voiceless & inspiration to people everywhere.

"We will continue to draw strength from his humanity, passion & resolve to fight for a better world for all."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

"Desmond Tutu did a lot of good for the world. His legacy of resistance to apartheid and to inequalities lives on in today’s South Africa and for all humankind."

Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader

"The friendship and the spiritual bond between us was something we cherished. Archbishop Desmond Tutu was entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good."