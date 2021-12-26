WORLD
Palestinian prisoners hold strike to protest Israeli abuses
Israeli prison authorities have taken punitive measures against Hamas prisoners, including depriving them of visits and confiscating all electronic devices from their cells, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society.
There are around 4,550 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including 170 minors, 32 female detainees and at least 500 held without charge or trial. / Getty Images
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
December 26, 2021

Hamas detainees in Israeli prisons have staged an open-ended hunger strike to protest Israeli abuses.

A statement by the Palestinian resistance group on Sunday, however, did not provide details about the number of detainees participating in the strike.

Palestinian prisoners have complained of Israeli abuses against female detainees in Israel.

Last week, a Hamas detainee stabbed an Israeli guard in the Nafha Prison in southern Israel in protest over abuses against Palestinian female prisoners.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, Israeli prison authorities have taken punitive measures against Hamas prisoners, including depriving them of visits and confiscating all electronic devices from their cells. 

According to the NGO, there are around 4,550 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including 170 minors, 32 female detainees and at least 500 held without charge or trial. 

