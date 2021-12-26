WORLD
South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90
The cause of death is as yet unknown but the anti-apartheid figure was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer and hospitalised on several occasions due to infections related to his treatment.
Desmond Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent opposition to apartheid in 1984 . / AFP
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
December 26, 2021

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa's struggle against white minority rule, has died aged 90.

"Ultimately, at the age of 90, he died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town this morning," Dr Ramphela Mamphele, acting chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and Co-ordinator of the Office of the Archbishop, said in a Sunday statement on behalf of the Tutu family.

She did not give details on the cause of death.

"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and in recent years he was hospitalised on several occasions to treat infections associated with his cancer treatment.

In 1984 Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent opposition to apartheid. 

A decade later, he witnessed the ends of that regime and he chaired a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, set up to unearth atrocities committed during those dark days.

READ MORE: Desmond Tutu wants 'option of an assisted death'

SOURCE:Reuters
