WORLD
2 MIN READ
Racist abusers online face bans of up to 10 years from football matches
The banning orders will bar individuals from attending games for a minimum of three and a maximum of 10 years.
Racist abusers online face bans of up to 10 years from football matches
According to government statistics, there were 1,359 football banning orders in force across England and Wales as of August 1. / AP
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
December 26, 2021

People found guilty of online racist abuse against footballers will be banned from attending games for up to 10 years under new UK laws.

"This summer we saw the beautiful game marred by disgraceful racism from online trolls, who hid behind their keyboards and abused our footballers," Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel was quoted as saying by British media on Friday.

"Those responsible for appalling racist abuse online must be punished. The changes to the law I am announcing will make sure they are banned from attending football matches."

Football Banning Orders, imposed to prevent violence or disorder at regulated matches, bar individuals from attending games for a minimum of three and a maximum of 10 years.

RECOMMENDED

The new law will be brought forward early in the new year, British media reported, in the form of an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

The existing legislation will be extended to cover online hate offences after Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed aimed at England's Black players following defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

According to government statistics, there were 1,359 football banning orders in force across England and Wales as of August 1.

READ MORE: Euro 2020: England's black players face racist abuse

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'