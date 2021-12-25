Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss developments in Libya, a statement from the Egyptian presidency said.

On Saturday's phone call it was stated that Cairo and Moscow agreed to increase bilateral relations and coordination for the solution of Libya crisis and the fight against terrorist organisations, armed militias.

Egypt will pursue to resolve the disputes within Libyan parties, the statement added.

President Sisi also told his counterpart that Egypt wants to develop its relations with Russia in every field.

"Political settlement in Libya"

A separate statement released from Kremlin said both leaders touched on Libya, adding "The closeness of Russia’s and Egypt’s approaches to the political settlement in Libya was noted," the statement said.

"The leaders gave high marks to the attained level of bilateral cooperation in various spheres, including the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Egypt in El Dabaa and the creation of a Russian industrial zone in the region of the Suez Canal," Kremlin said.

It was underlined that Egypt will send a delegation to St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that will hold in June 2022 to expand Cairo's investments and tourist potentials.

