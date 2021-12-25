Scientists declared the eruption on Spain's La Palma officially over, allowing islanders to breathe a sigh of relief.

The announcement came on Saturday, nearly 100 days after the Cumbre Vieja volcano began to spew out lava, rock and ash and upended the lives of thousands.

"What I want to say today can be said with just four words: The eruption is over," Canary Islands regional security chief Julio Perez told a news conference on Saturday.

After bursting into action on September 19, the volcano suddenly went quiet on Monday December 13 but the authorities, wary of raising false hope, held off until Christmas Day to give the all-clear.

Maria Jose Blanco, director of the National Geographic Institute on the Canaries, said all indicators suggested the eruption had run out of energy but she did not rule out a future reactivation.

READ MORE:Lava from volcano on Spain's La Palma forces hundreds to evacuate

Not an end to troubling times

During the eruption, lava had poured down the mountainside, swallowing up houses, churches and many of the banana plantations that account for nearly half the island's economy.