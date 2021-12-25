WORLD
Taliban dissolves Afghanistan's election commission
Taliban government spokesman says there is "no need" for Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission, which supervised polls during previous administrations.
The IEC was established in 2006 to administer and supervise all types of elections, including presidential, according to the commission's website. / AP Archive
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
December 25, 2021

The Taliban has dissolved Afghanistan's election commission, a panel that supervised polls during the previous Western-backed administration.

Taliban government spokesman Bilal Karimi made the announcement on Saturday.

"There is no need for these commissions to exist and operate," Karimi said, referring to the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission.

"If we ever feel a need, the Islamic Emirate will revive these commissions," he added.

Karimi said the authorities had also dissolved two government departments this week — the ministry of peace, and the ministry of parliamentary affairs.

TheTaliban had already shut down the former administration's ministry of women's affairs and replaced it with the ministry for the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice.

READ MORE: Afghanistan is not a graveyard of empires, but a symbol of Western hubris

Supervising elections

The Taliban swept to power in August as a Western-backed government imploded in the final stages of a US military withdrawal.

Established in 2006, the IEC was mandated to administer and supervise all types of elections, including presidential, according to the commission's website.

"They have taken this decision in a hurry... and dissolving the commission would have huge consequences," Aurangzeb, who headed the panel up until the fall of the previous regime, told AFP News Agency.

"If this structure does not exist, I'm 100 percent sure that Afghanistan's problems will never be solved as there won't be any elections," said Aurangzeb, who like many Afghans goes by only one name.

The Taliban are pressing the international community to restore billions of dollars in suspended aid and have pledged a more moderate rule this time around.

READ MORE:The Taliban seeks ‘no revenge’ but why do ‘credible’ reports say otherwise?

SOURCE:AFP
