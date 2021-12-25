WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran won't enrich uranium 'beyond 60 percent' if talks fail
Iran's head of nuclear energy Mohammad Eslami has said Tehran's targets related to enriching uranium are meeting its industrial and production needs.
Iran won't enrich uranium 'beyond 60 percent' if talks fail
Eslami said Iran's nuclear activities comply with the regulations of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency, despite concerns from the international body. / AP Archive
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
December 25, 2021

Iran has no plans to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent if nuclear talks in Vienna fail, the head of the country's atomic agency said.

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran director Mohammad Eslami said on Saturday the enrichment levels were related to the needs of the country, in remarks published by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

"Our targets related to enriching uranium are meeting our industrial and production needs... and those of our people," he was quoted as saying.

Asked whether Iran plans to enrich beyond 60 percent purity if the talks fail, he said "No".

Eslami also said Iran's nuclear activities comply with the regulations of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency.

However, the IAEA recently expressed concerns over Iran's stockpile of highly-enriched uranium.

READ MORE: Iran allows IAEA to install new cameras at nuclear site

Nuclear talks

RECOMMENDED

Eslami was speaking ahead of the resumption on Monday of talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Iran's arch-rival Israel, which staunchly opposes the nuclear deal, had reportedly warned in November that Tehran had taken the technical steps to prepare to enrich uranium to military-grade levels of around 90 percent.

Tehran insists its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

The 2015 deal offered Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, but was derailed in 2018 when the US unilaterally withdrew under then president Donald Trump.

Other parties to the deal have taken part in the talks, but the United States has only engaged indirectly.

While the US and its Western allies have repeatedly called on Iran to offer assurances on its nuclear programme, Tehran has insisted sanctions must be lifted first.

US negotiator Rob Malley on Tuesday warned of a"period of escalating crisis" if diplomacy failed to restore the agreement.

READ MORE: How likely is a revitalised nuclear deal between the US and Iran?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'