Russia has announced that more than 10,000 troops finished month-long drills near Ukraine, amid Western accusations that Moscow was plotting an invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbour.

The defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the drills for Southern Military District forces had taken place in a host of southern regions including Rostov, Krasnodar and Crimea.

"A stage of combat coordination of divisions, combat crews, squads at motorised units...has been completed," Interfax news quoted the army as saying.

The drills also took place further afield, including in Stavropol, Astrakhan, North Caucasus republics and even in Russia's Caucasus ally Armenia.

The defence ministry said the troops were returning to their permanent bases and that stand-by units would be readied for the New Year's holidays.

Rising tensions

Estimates for the number of Russian troops recently moved closer to Ukraine vary from 60,000 to 90,000.

One US intelligence document suggested that number could be ramped up as high as 175,000.