Thousands of Sudanese protesters have rallied two months on since a military coup, demanding soldiers "go back to the barracks" and calling for a transition to civilian rule.

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Khartoum on Saturday as demonstrators took to the streets in the country's capital and elsewhere.

The marches started in different locations, from where the protesters meant to converge on the presidential palace.

Authorities had warned protesters against approaching “sovereign and strategic” sites in central Khartoum — a reference to main government buildings and key institutions.

The city’s Security Committee said Sudanese forces would “deal with chaos and violations,” state-run SUNA news agency reported.

Rallies were also underway in other cities, including Atbara, Port Sudan, Medani, Nyala and Elobied. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Troops deployed earlier

Officers had earlier blocked bridges connecting the capital to suburbs, cut phone lines and restricted the internet ahead of the planned protests.