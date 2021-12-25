BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Russia gas imports from Turkmenistan double this year
Russia in 2021 stands to import 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Turkmenistan.
Russia gas imports from Turkmenistan double this year
Moscow resumed the purchases of Turkmen gas in 2019 when it signed a five-year contract. / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
December 25, 2021

Russia has doubled the purchases of natural gas from Turkmenistan this year amid rising global demand.

Russia this year stands to import about 10 billion cubic metres of gas from Turkmenistan, Russian envoy to Ashgabat Alexander Blokhin said on Friday.

That’s nearly twice the amount imported in 2020.

This year's volumes were on par with the period before 2016, when Russia halted gas imports from the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation amid pricing disputes and a slump in global prices.

Moscow resumed the purchases of Turkmen gas in 2019 when it signed a five-year contract envisaging annual deliveries of 5.5 billion cubic metres.

READ MORE:Gas prices are on the rise. Here’s why

China becomes top importer

Turkmenistan is overwhelmingly dependent on exports of its vast natural gas reserves, and Russia's 2016 move to halt supplies dealt a heavy blow to the Turkmen economy.

RECOMMENDED

China has replaced Russia as the top export destination for the Turkmen gas.

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said the country annually supplies 40 billion cubic metres of gas to China.

Earlier this year, China’s state-owned CNPC started work to set up new wells at Turkmenistan’s giant natural gas fields in exchange for future gas supplies.

Under the deal with CNPC, Turkmenistan will pay for its services by supplying 17 billion cubic metres of gas a year for the period of three years to a total of 51 billion cubic metres of gas.

Turkmenistan also has been working to build a pipeline that would pump gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

READ MORE:Turkey: Ready to play role in bringing Turkmen gas to Europe

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan