Russia has doubled the purchases of natural gas from Turkmenistan this year amid rising global demand.

Russia this year stands to import about 10 billion cubic metres of gas from Turkmenistan, Russian envoy to Ashgabat Alexander Blokhin said on Friday.

That’s nearly twice the amount imported in 2020.

This year's volumes were on par with the period before 2016, when Russia halted gas imports from the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation amid pricing disputes and a slump in global prices.

Moscow resumed the purchases of Turkmen gas in 2019 when it signed a five-year contract envisaging annual deliveries of 5.5 billion cubic metres.

China becomes top importer

Turkmenistan is overwhelmingly dependent on exports of its vast natural gas reserves, and Russia's 2016 move to halt supplies dealt a heavy blow to the Turkmen economy.