A Saudi citizen and a Yemeni resident were killed as a result of a Houthi projectile that hit the southern Saudi region of Jazan on Friday, Saudi Press Agency said in a statement.

Saudi media reported that Yemen's Houthi rebels wounded five Saudis and another who was a Bangladeshi national.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen carried an attack later on Friday to address what it called "the attacks origins" and said it will follow that with a wider attack over Houthi military targets.

Two shopping markets and twelve vehicles were also damaged by the shrapnels of the rocket, the statement said.

Another Houthi projectile hit Saudi's Najran causing materialistic damage.

Houthi's Friday's cross-border attacks come after the Saudi-led coalition struck a Houthi military camp in the center of the Yemeni Capital Sanaa early on Friday.

