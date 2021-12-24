Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the United States have urged war-torn Libya to quickly set a new date for delayed presidential elections.

The five nations released a joint statement on Friday, saying they would continue to recognise Libya's interim government, Government of National Unity (GNU), after the country's election was delayed.

"We call on the relevant Libyan authorities to respect the aspirations of the Libyan people for prompt elections by swiftly determining a final date for the polling and issuing the final list of presidential candidates without delay," it said.

The authorities overseeing Libya's first presidential election said earlier this week holding it on Friday as scheduled would be "impossible".

Libya's parliament also said in September it would not recognise the GNU beyond December 24.

However, the statement by Western powers pointed to agreements at an international meeting last month to say power would not be transferred until after the results of the elections were announced.

The British embassy later tweeted that it continued to recognise the GNU and would not endorse any attempt to set up a breakaway government.

'Impossible' elections

The vote was intended to mark a fresh start for the oil-rich North African country, a year after a landmark ceasefire and more than a decade after its 2011 revolt that toppled and killed Muammar Gaddafi.

But speculation of a delay had been mounting for weeks. There were bitter disputes over the vote's legal basis, the powers of the winner and the candidacies of several deeply divisive figures.