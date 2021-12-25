Washington DC/ Virginia — Shawel Betru (47) knows the heavy toll war takes on ordinary civilians. Because he has seen it all. He has even survived one back home in Ethiopia, lived through hell in a camp for internally displaced people (IDP). The Ethiopian-American was displaced from his village and spent some time in a refugee camp after his father — a farmer drawn into the military — and two siblings were killed in the 1977 Ogaden War, or the Ethio-Somali War.

But even now, living in the United States — far away from the conflict zones — the war continues to cast a shadow on Betru's life as well as other Ethiopians who have made the US their home.

"I was only three when all this happened. I understand the tragedy. I have gone through it. But Ethiopia never faced an existential threat that it faces today," Betru, an IT professional who lives in Virginia in the southeastern US, told TRT World.

"If the rebels get what they want despite committing huge atrocities, Ethiopia will disintegrate. Remember, the rebels have no history of a negotiated settlement. That's what elevates the fears."

For over a year now, Ethiopian government troops are anchored in a bloody conflict against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (or TPLF) after the Tigrayan rebels raided federal army camps in the northern Tigray region in November 2020. Since then, violence has spiralled beyond Tigray’s provincial borders –– thousands have been killed or wounded, hundreds of thousands displaced, truces failed, towns and hamlets decimated and violence snowballed into a full-blown diplomatic war between Ethiopia and several Western countries, including the United States, over what Addis Ababa sees as "foreign meddling" in its internal matters.

The violence is, however, no longer restricted to the Horn of Africa. It is slowly tearing apart the Ethiopian immigrant community and even families some 13,000 kilometers away in the US where more than 300,000 Ethiopia-born immigrants live, mostly in the capital Washington DC, and the neighbouring states of Maryland and Virginia.

For months they have held protests, both for and against the TPLF. They are divided over Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's leadership, the role of the UN, the US and its allies, and the Western media.

The discord has crept into churches, social gatherings and even onto breakfast tables.

"We used to meet after church prayers every week," an Ethiopian taxi driver of Oromo ethnicity, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said of her Tigrayan friend.

"Now, she doesn't come to our church. She goes to a church where most of the worshippers are Tigrayans. We know our politics are different, but changing churches was unbelievable."

Bereket Abay, an Ethiopian immigrant of Tigray roots, has a similar grievance against his non-Tigrayan friends.

"I was always insulted and often ignored. There is no point keeping such friendships. How would you feel if you are not served in an Ethiopian restaurant because you are a Tigrayan?" Abay asked.

Marriages at risk

Maheder Yismu, an Ethiopian-American, was recently in Addis Ababa when reports emerged that TPLF rebels were edging closer to the capital. As international alarm mounted, several Western countries advised their citizens to leave the Ethiopian capital, citing security concerns. Yismu said the alert was "unnecessary" and "magnified by the hostile media."

"I was in Addis at that time. I stayed there for (some) more (time), extending my flight back to the US. However, nothing happened. Despite the false propaganda by several western media outlets, Addis was alive and vibrant as always," Yismu, a pharmacist, told TRT World.

Yismu continues holding discussions with her Tigrayan friends in the US regarding the situation back home, "but the current situation definitely [has] created tensions."

"I don't believe TPLF represents all people from the Tigray region. I've friends whose family are from the Tigray region. We discuss the conflict. Sometimes we agree, sometimes we don't. Most of the time we have good discussions regardless of our views. But sometimes we avoid topics to save the friendship."

The war has poisoned inter-ethnic marriages too.

An Ethiopian-American of Tigrayan ethnicity, who wished to remain anonymous, told TRT World that the conflict has pitted her against her husband, an ethnic Amhara. The Ethiopians have been married for 14 years with children, 9 and 10 years old. The conflict in Ethiopia, she said, has put a wedge in their relationship.

"For several months, I had no idea where my mother and siblings were. Ethiopia had cut all communications with the Tigray province," she said.

"After seven months, I learned that they've moved to Addis Ababa. They are safe but my brother and brother-in-law have been arrested just because they are Tigrayans," she alleged.

She said her husband being an Amhara is pro-PM Abiy and has gone to Ethiopia "citing church services."

"It's been four months now. Last time he spent seven months in Ethiopia before flying back to the US," she said.

When they last met, the couple fought on the breakfast table.

"He told our children that Tigrayans are killing Amharas when the reality is that a genocide is going on against the Tigrayans. Ethiopians are brothers, but it's a brother killing brother. It's fratricide," she said.