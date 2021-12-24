Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, recently criticized the latest iteration of the internet, Web3. “You don’t own web3. The VCs and their LPs do,” tweeted the 45-year-old. “It will never escape their incentives. It’s ultimately a centralized entity with a different label.” Tesla CEO Elon Musk, another vocal critic of Web3 chimed in: “Has anyone seen web3? I can’t find it.” Are Dorsey and Musk’s doubts warranted, or are the two men just trolling the masses? Are they right, or are they wrong?

Although it’s not here yet, Web3 is coming. Ostensibly, this “new” version of the internet will be very different from Web2. Unlike the current iteration of the net, Web3, we’re assured, will be decentralized in nature, free from the icy, vise-like grip of centralized power sources.

If Web3 was a song, it would be John Lennon’s “Power to the People”. It will empower the masses, wresting control away from powerful conglomerates, like Amazon, Facebook and Google, for example, as well as powerful countries like China and Russia. In other words, Web3 will make the internet more democratic.

Or will it?

In 2020, the pandemic brought the world to a screeching halt. Millions of people lost their jobs, their homes, and even their lives. For the average citizen, from New Delhi to New York, the pandemic brought nothing but unimaginable amounts of misery.

For Big Tech, however, the pandemic brought nothing but unimaginable amounts of profit. This year, according to Amazon’s first quarterly report, the multinational tech company’s profits shot up by 48.4 percent. Meanwhile, Apple’s revenue soared by 54 percent to $89.6 billion.

In the second quarter of 2021, the company formerly known as Facebook Inc. saw its revenue grow by $29 billion. Remember, this accumulation of wealth came before Mark Zuckerberg announced the decision to enter the metaverse. One assumes that Meta’s revenues will continue to grow exponentially.

This year, Google’s overall revenue increased by 34.2 percent. Oh, and Microsoft, with a market value of $2.15 trillion, isn’t doing too badly, either. Why discuss these companies’ profits? Because, when it comes to our online activity, the Big 5 largely control what we buy, what we see, and how we see it. The tyranny of the powerful elite is real, and it doesn’t appear to be going away.

To compound matters, autocracy also happens to be on the rise. In fact, autocracies, as opposed to democracies, are now the norm, according to a 2020 report published by the Varieties of Democracy Institute (V-DEM). A decade ago, the world had 45 liberal democracies; today, that number is 37.

Monetising the next generation of the Web

Autocratic regimes are, quite literally, highly-centralized power structures; not surprisingly, they tend to place great emphasis on controlling the internet. Quite often, they are aided by Big Tech companies. As you can see, the convergence of Big Tech and Big Government does not paint a hopeful picture. Web3 is designed to promote democracies, more freedom, and dissolution of centralized power structures. In reality, though, power structures are becoming more powerful and even more centralized.

Dr. Vasileios Karagiannopoulos, a reader in cybercrime and cybersecurity and director of the Cybercrime Awareness Clinic, University of Portsmouth, UK., told TRT World that the technologies associated with Web3 - like blockchain, cryptocurrencies, IoT, etc – “will become appealing and valuable to significantly strong organisations and stakeholders."

A “pure hope of adoption of a free, non-corporate internet,” appears to be “non-realistic,” he contends. “The big tech companies and other consortia will definitely try to ride the Web3 wave in order to promote their interests as is expected.”