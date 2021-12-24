Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country's economic climate will be "completely different" this summer when balance is established in the financial system.

Erdogan called for academics and economists to contribute to the government's new economic model at a meeting with members of the press and academia in Istanbul on Friday.

Turkiye "has adopted an economic policy based on growing the country with investment, employment, production, exports, and current surplus," said Erdogan at the meeting at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office.

The foreign exchange reserves of Turkiye's Central Bank currently stand at over $115 billion, and is expected to be in a much better position, according to Erdogan.

"Today, Turkiye has the infrastructure it needs in every field from education to health, from security to law, from industry to tourism," he said.

Highlighting that economic indicators showed that the time was right for this new policy, Erdogan said: "We aim to place Turkiye among the 10 largest economies of the world on this strong groundwork."

The benefits of Turkiye's new approach will become clear in the next three to six months, he added.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkiye thwarted speculative games on economy