China has lashed out at the US over a new law related to Uighurs, denying accusations of human-rights violations in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, suggesting they are "countering violent terrorism and separatism.”

“The US has serious problems of human trafficking and forced labour. Up to 100,000 people were trafficked into the US for forced labor annually over the past five years. Crimes against humanity against Native Americans in the past constitute de facto genocide," read a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement on Friday.

"The US should save the labels of ‘forced labor’ and ‘genocide’ for itself.”

The US legislation “maliciously denigrates the human rights situation in … Xinjiang in disregard of facts and truth,” the statement said.

The law in question is the Uighur Forced Labor Prevention Act signed into law by US President Joe Biden on Thursday.

The US law bans imports from the Uighur-majority Xinjiang Autonomous Region in northwestern China and imposes sanctions on foreign individuals responsible for alleged forced labor in the region.

READ MORE: China condemns US sanctions, warns response

'A mistake'

According to China, the move "will only undermine the stability of global industrial and supply chains, disrupt international trade order and hurt the US’ own interests and credibility."