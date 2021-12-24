WORLD
Tunisian President: Assassination plots planned against officials
President Saied did not share any information about who the alleged plotters were, saying there is even a recording of a phone call that specifies the day of the assassinations.
Saied urged the people of Tunis to remain vigilant against "the plots of some traitors." / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
December 24, 2021

Tunisian President Kais Saied has warned the public that plots are being prepared against some officials in the country, including assassinations.

"According to the Minister of the Interior, there is even a recording of a phone call that specifies the day of the assassinations," Saied said on Thursday in a video message on the Facebook page of the Tunisian Presidency.

He urged the people of Tunis to remain vigilant against "the plots of some traitors."

Saied did not share any information about who the alleged plotters were.

His remarks came as a group called "Citizens Against the Coup” comprising prominent people including some members of parliament, declared that they will go on a hunger strike in protest against Saied's July 25 power grab.

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki also announced that he would "symbolically" join the hunger strike.

Saied ousted the government on July 25, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority. While he insists that his "exceptional measures" are meant to "save" the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.

READ MORE: Former Tunisian President convicted of undermining state security

SOURCE:AA
