The ongoing border crisis between Russia and Ukraine as well as Moscow's tensions with the NATO military bloc has reached a "dangerous" level, Turkiye has said, adding Ankara is conducting a "realistic" foreign policy.

"We will not ignore our principles and close relations with Ukraine just because we have extensive relations with Russia," Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday at the closing ceremony of the virtual meeting of International Security Academy organised by the Council of International Relations.

Cavusoglu said Turkiye pursues diplomacy according to circumstances and whatever the country's national security requires.

"It's hard work, but that's what diplomacy is for."

Cavusoglu said the Turkish government is building a foreign policy that has three pillars, describing them as "national values and interests," "realities on the ground," and the country's "possibilities and capabilities."

EU as alternative to NATO 'not realistic'