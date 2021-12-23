China has said it will send police advisors and riot gear to the Solomon Islands, a day after foreign peacekeepers deployed during deadly protests last month began leaving the Pacific nation.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday Beijing would "urgently provide" support "at the request of the Solomon Islands government", adding that the materials and personnel would arrive "in the near future".

In a statement, the Solomons government said it had accepted Beijing's offer of six "liaison officers" to train its police force and equipment including shields, helmets, batons, and other "non-lethal" gear.

The government said the support will help the islands' police confront future threats, adding that it "will always stand firm to ensure that our peace and tranquillity as a nation is maintained".

"China firmly supports the Solomon Islands government's efforts to maintain domestic stability", Zhao said.

Beijing "firmly safeguards" the rights of Chinese citizens in the Solomon Islands and "strongly condemns all illegal acts of violence", he said.

Zhao added that the supplies will "play a constructive role in enhancing the capacities of the Solomon Islands police forces".

Crisis on the island